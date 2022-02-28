Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220217-N-ON904-1004

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA - 220323-N-ON904-1004 (March 23, 2022) A compass belonging to Commander, Navy Forces Japan's Chaplain Lt. Cdr. Michael Anderson's grandfather, Tech Sgt. William Lewie Woodard. His grandfather served in the US Army during the Pacific War, and shared his experiences with the formation and importance of the bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:45
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220217-N-ON904-1004 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

