YOKOSUKA - 220323-N-ON904-1007 (March 23, 2022) A compass belonging to Commander, Navy Forces Japan's Chaplain Lt. Cdr. Michael Anderson's grandfather, Tech Sgt. William Lewie Woodard. His grandfather served in the US Army during the Pacific War, and shared his experiences with the formation and importance of the bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:45 Photo ID: 7105034 VIRIN: 220323-N-ON904-1007 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 740.96 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220217-N-ON904-1007 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.