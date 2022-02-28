220217-N-ON904-1002

YOKOSUKA - 220323-N-ON904-1002 (March 23, 2022) Commander, Navy Forces Japan's Chaplain Lt. Cdr. Michael Anderson holds a photo of his grandfather, Tech Sgt. William Lewis Woodard. Anderson's grandfather served in the US Army during the Pacific War, and shared his experiences with the formation and importance of the bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

