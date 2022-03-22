Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition [Image 9 of 9]

    AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Currie 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Christopher E. Craige, Air Force Personnel Center commander, takes a photo with the winning team after a match at a sitting volleyball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on March 22, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill or injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

    TAGS

    Adaptive Sports
    Sitting Volleyball
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    3d Audiovisual Squadron

