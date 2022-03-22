U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Christopher E. Craige, Air Force Personnel Center commander, takes a photo with the winning team after a match at a sitting volleyball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on March 22, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill or injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 23:20 Photo ID: 7104923 VIRIN: 220322-F-LO539-1353 Resolution: 3125x1758 Size: 4.4 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.