U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes prepare for a serve during a match at a sitting volleyball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on March 22, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill or injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 23:20
|Photo ID:
|7104914
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-LO539-0477
|Resolution:
|5516x3103
|Size:
|11.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
