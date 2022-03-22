AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition

U.S. Air Force Msgt. Shannon Cassinelli, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, prepares to serve during a match at a sitting volleyball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on March 22, 2022. More than 60 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the world compete in the first in-person trials since 2019 for a spot on the 2022 U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior team, which will represent the Air Force at adaptive sports competitions throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

