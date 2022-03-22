AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition

U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes congratulate each other after a match at a sitting volleyball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on March 22, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill or injured military members and veterans(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

