Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 21, 2022) – Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Lineberger updates the boatswain's mate of the watch message board in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 21. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently participating in Task Force Exercise in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. TFEX serves as the certification exercise for independent deploying ships and is designed to test mission readiness and performance in integrated operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 19:57
    Photo ID: 7104766
    VIRIN: 220321-N-GW139-1076
    Resolution: 6179x4414
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Task Force Exercise
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Ocean
    Destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    USS Porter
    DDG 78
    Task Force Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT