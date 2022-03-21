USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Task Force Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 21, 2022) – – An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), March 21. Truxtun is currently participating in Task Force Exercise in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. TFEX serves as the certification exercise for independent deploying ships and is designed to test mission readiness and performance in integrated operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

