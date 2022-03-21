ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 21, 2022) – Lt. j.g. Stephanie Vause takes notes during watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 21. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently participating in Task Force Exercise in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. TFEX serves as the certification exercise for independent deploying ships and is designed to test mission readiness and performance in integrated operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 19:57 Photo ID: 7104767 VIRIN: 220321-N-GW139-1099 Resolution: 5657x4041 Size: 641.39 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.