HSC-3 GUNNEX

220310-N-EV253-1350 SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2021) – Chief Naval Aircrewman Matthew Bartlett, from Raleigh, North Carolina, and assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 fires a GAU-21 .50-caliber machine gun from an MH-60S Kinighthawk helicopter during a weapons qualifications course off the coast of California. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 Photo ID: 7104252 VIRIN: 220310-N-EV253-1350 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.86 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US