Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-3 GUNNEX [Image 8 of 9]

    HSC-3 GUNNEX

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    220310-N-EV253-1350 SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2021) – Chief Naval Aircrewman Matthew Bartlett, from Raleigh, North Carolina, and assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 fires a GAU-21 .50-caliber machine gun from an MH-60S Kinighthawk helicopter during a weapons qualifications course off the coast of California. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 14:32
    Photo ID: 7104252
    VIRIN: 220310-N-EV253-1350
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-3 GUNNEX [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC-3 GUNNEX
    HSC-3 GUNNEX
    HSC-3 GUNNEX
    HSC-3 GUNNEX
    HSC-3 GUNNEX
    HSC-3 GUNNEX
    HSC-3 GUNNEX
    HSC-3 GUNNEX
    HSC-3 GUNNEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60S
    M240
    naval aircrewman
    .50 calibre
    HSC-3
    soothersmaylive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT