HSC-3 GUNNEX

220310-N-EV253-1222 SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2021) – Chief Naval Aircrewman Wesley Nordli, from Anaheim, California, and assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 mans an M240 machine gun from an MH-60S Kinighthawk helicopter during a weapons qualifications course off the coast of California. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: ANAHEIM, CA, US