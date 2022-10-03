220310-N-EV253-1222 SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2021) – Chief Naval Aircrewman Wesley Nordli, from Anaheim, California, and assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 mans an M240 machine gun from an MH-60S Kinighthawk helicopter during a weapons qualifications course off the coast of California. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7104251
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-EV253-1222
|Resolution:
|4024x3219
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ANAHEIM, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-3 GUNNEX [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
