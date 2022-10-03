HSC-3 GUNNEX

220310-N-EV253-1034 SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class James Voelker (right), Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class William Whale (center), and Chief Naval Aircrewman Matthew Bartlett (left), assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, mount a M240 7.62mm machine gun onto an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter in preparation for a weapons qualification course. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

