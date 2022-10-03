HSC-3 GUNNEX

220310-N-EV253-1013 SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class James Voelker, assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, prepares to mount a GAU-21 .50-caliber machine gun onto an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter in preparation for a weapons qualification course. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

