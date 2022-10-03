Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    220310-N-YR423-0664 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 9 the selection of Kellie Miller as senior civilian of the year for calendar year 2021. Miller serves as a manpower and personnel management analyst and her selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to duty as she supported one of the departments that was realigned due to Program Objective Memorandum (POM) 21 and POM 22 actions. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

