    NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    220310-N-YR423-0663 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 9 the selection of Tricia Cheney as junior civilian of the quarter for the fourth quarter, calendar year 2021. Cheney serves as a program analyst for the Navy Advancement Center. Her selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to duty while contributing to a timeline reduction of Sailor profile sheet corrections, as well as reducing the average annual Enlisted Advancement Worksheet post-administrative comments queue time by 50%. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:47
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    NETC
    Navy Advancement Center
    NETPDC

