NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021

220310-N-YR423-0663 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 9 the selection of Tricia Cheney as junior civilian of the quarter for the fourth quarter, calendar year 2021. Cheney serves as a program analyst for the Navy Advancement Center. Her selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to duty while contributing to a timeline reduction of Sailor profile sheet corrections, as well as reducing the average annual Enlisted Advancement Worksheet post-administrative comments queue time by 50%. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

