220310-N-YR423-0663 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 9 the selection of Tricia Cheney as junior civilian of the quarter for the fourth quarter, calendar year 2021. Cheney serves as a program analyst for the Navy Advancement Center. Her selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to duty while contributing to a timeline reduction of Sailor profile sheet corrections, as well as reducing the average annual Enlisted Advancement Worksheet post-administrative comments queue time by 50%. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 11:47
|Photo ID:
|7103892
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-YR423-0663
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT