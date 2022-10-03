NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021

220310-N-YR423-0662 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 9 the selection of Ron Goolsby as senior civilian of the quarter for the fourth quarter, calendar year 2021. Goolsby serves as a program analyst with NETPDC’s Navy Advancement Center and his selection was based on his superior performance in greatly improving overall Advancement Exam Readiness Review effectiveness by resolving critical exam development display issues. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

