    NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021 [Image 3 of 4]

    NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    220310-N-YR423-0662 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 9 the selection of Ron Goolsby as senior civilian of the quarter for the fourth quarter, calendar year 2021. Goolsby serves as a program analyst with NETPDC’s Navy Advancement Center and his selection was based on his superior performance in greatly improving overall Advancement Exam Readiness Review effectiveness by resolving critical exam development display issues. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:47
    This work, NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Navy Advancement Center
    NETPDC

