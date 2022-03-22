NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter and Year for 2021

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 220310-N-YR423-0664 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 220310-N-YR423-0664 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 9 the selection of Kellie Miller as senior civilian of the year for calendar year 2021. Miller serves as a manpower and personnel management analyst and her selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to duty as she supported one of the departments that was realigned due to Program Objective Memorandum (POM) 21 and POM 22 actions. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.—The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Mar. 9 the selection of Ron Goolsby as senior Civilian of the Quarter (COQ), fourth quarter 2021; Tricia Cheney as junior COQ, fourth quarter 2021; Kellie Miller as senior Civilian of the Year (COY), 2021; and Mary Floyd as junior COY, 2021.



During a virtual all-hands call, NETPDC Executive Director William Jackson offered congratulations to Goolsby, Cheney, Miller and Floyd, as he described the influence their efforts had on the command.



“One of the best parts of my job is to reward our outstanding team for their accomplishments,” said Jackson. “All four awardees—Ron, Tricia, Kellie and Mary—have gone above and beyond for the command, especially in another year filled with uncertainty. It was their steady and tenacious efforts that allowed us to continue our mission of serving Sailors around the world.”



NETPDC Commanding Officer Capt. Willie Brisbane echoed Jackson’s sentiments and offered congratulations to the awardees.



“It is always an honor as the commanding officer to acknowledge and award high-performers for their hard work and dedication towards the overall mission,” said Brisbane. “These employees truly represent what our command is all about – they go above and beyond what is asked of them to ensure we are completing our mission with the best interest of the Sailor in mind.”



Goolsby, a program analyst with NETPDC’s Navy Advancement Center (NAC), was selected as the senior COQ based on his superior performance and selfless dedication to his work. He greatly improved overall Advancement Exam Readiness Review (AERR) effectiveness by resolving critical exam development display issues and volunteered to assist the department with the transition to the TEAMS environment.



Goolsby, who has been with NETPDC over four years and previously served in the Air Force, is thankful for the recognition for his work.



“I am really grateful to have received the senior civilian of the quarter award,” said Goolsby. “I’m appreciative of the recognition and support of the NETPDC family and would like to thank leadership for always having our backs.”



Robert Mages, the N323 branch head and Goolsby’s supervisor, said Goolsby’s skills and helpful approach had a positive impact on the command’s mission.



“Ron can accomplish any task and in a timely manner,” said Mages. “He always has a positive attitude, which is key.”



Cheney, selected as the junior COQ, serves as a program analyst for the NAC as well. Her selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to duty while contributing to a timeline reduction of Sailor profile sheet corrections, and reducing the average annual Enlisted Advancement Worksheet post-administrative comments queue time by 50%.



Cheney, who previously served in the Navy, has been with NETPDC two years and was thankful for her selection.



“I am both surprised to be selected and very grateful for the nomination,” said Cheney. “I would like to recognize Winfred Greene as my team lead. If it wasn’t for his guidance and training, I would not have reached this accomplishment.”



Cheney’s supervisor, Winfred Greene, believes her work ethic is an asset to the command.



“No matter how big or small the task is, Tricia is always willing to take it onboard for action,” said Greene. “She is deserving of this award due to her dedication to her job and willingness to go above and beyond to complete the mission.”



Miller, selected as the senior COY, works as a manpower and personnel management analyst for NETPDC, and is responsible for providing general staffing and manpower support to assigned NETPDC departments and personnel. Her selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to duty as she supported one of the departments that was realigned due to Program Objective Memorandum (POM) 21 and POM 22 actions. Her knowledge, business acumen, and experience were instrumental in responding to high-level data calls, input to briefs, writing numerous civilian position descriptions, and updating and maintaining organization charts.



Miller, who has been with NETPDC for almost 12 years, was thankful to be selected for this award.



“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for even being nominated,” said Miller. “This is an incredible honor, as there are so many amazing individuals that go above and beyond every day to support NETPDC’s mission.”



Miller believed her accomplishment could not have been reached without the help of her team.



“I would like to recognize the entire NETPDC N1 team, which includes our leader Keith Washington, and my awesome peers Seana Massey, Shelley Lutz, and Lynn Welch,” said Miller. “I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive group to work with.



Keith Washington, the NETPDC Manpower and Personnel department head, and Miller’s supervisor, said Miller always goes above and beyond what is asked of her.



“Kellie’s selection as NETPDC senior COY is well-earned and well-deserved,” said Washington. “For years, Kellie has been a high-performer in NETPDC, and CY21 was no exception—her performance was masterful in executing Reduction in Force actions and the N2 reorganization.”



Floyd, selected as junior COY, serves as a management assistant for the NAC, and is responsible for serving as a point of contact for fleet subject matter experts (FSMEs) who travel to NETPDC for AERRs.



Floyd has served in the government for 40 years, and her selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to the NAC. As the travel coordinator, Floyd demonstrated exceptional customer service during a tumultuous AERR scheduling period due to the COVID virus and required mitigations. She expertly handled the travel of over 250 attendees for 105 AERRs in 2021.



Floyd appreciates the recognition and feels fortunate to be acknowledged.



“It is a blessing to be recognized for the mission I accomplish with pleasure,” said Floyd. “I would like to thank the entire team for the acknowledgement.”



Patti Gibson, Floyd’s supervisor and exam development division head for the Navy Advancement Center, said Floyd is a phenomenal team member.



“Mary really went above and beyond in her role as a travel coordinator during this time,” said Gibson. “Following a complete shutdown of AERR processes due to COVID, Mary’s efforts allowed NAC to get back up to speed and catch up on work lost. Her work was instrumental to N33 and NETPDC accomplishing the command mission.”



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department.



