USAG Humphreys Basketball Game

A player from the Osan basketball team shoots a free throw during a game against the Camp Humphrys Bulldogs at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys March 13, 2022. This was the first game of the Korea U.S. Military Basketball Association (KUMBA) for the season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Derick Fennell, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 02:00
|Photo ID:
|7103072
|VIRIN:
|220313-A-CD354-424
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
