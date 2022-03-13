USAG Humphreys Basketball Game

A player from the Camp Humphreys Bulldogs shoots a free throw during a game against the Osan basketball team, March 13, 2022, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. This was the first regular game between the two teams in the Korea U.S. Military Basketball Association (KUMBA). (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Derick Fennell, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|03.13.2022
|03.22.2022 01:59
|7103075
|220313-A-CD354-297
|6720x4480
|7.06 MB
|KR
|1
|0
