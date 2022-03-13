Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Basketball Game [Image 3 of 7]

    USAG Humphreys Basketball Game

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Pte Derick Fennell 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Osan basketball team gathers around their coach during a timeout for a game at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys March 13, 2022. The team prepares to resume the game after the timeout. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Derick Fennell, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

