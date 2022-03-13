The Osan basketball team gathers around their coach during a timeout for a game at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys March 13, 2022. The team prepares to resume the game after the timeout. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Derick Fennell, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 02:00 Photo ID: 7103071 VIRIN: 220313-A-CD354-240 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.05 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Humphreys Basketball Game [Image 7 of 7], by Member: 1745288, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.