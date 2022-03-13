USAG Humphreys Basketball Game

A player from the Osan basketball team drives to the basket on a defender during a game against the Camp Humphreys Bulldogs March 13, 2022 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Derick Fennell, 20th Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 02:00
|Location:
|KR
