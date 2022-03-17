First responders react during base exercise

James Donnett, 81st Civil Engineering Squadron fire chief, discusses the action plan with emergency response team members during an Antiterrorism, Force Protection and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2022. The exercise tested the base's ability to respond to and recover from a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Posted: 03.21.2022