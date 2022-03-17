Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First responders react during base exercise [Image 15 of 15]

    First responders react during base exercise

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler first responders prepare to enter the contaminated area during an Antiterrorism, Force Protection and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2022. The exercise tested the base's ability to respond to and recover from a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 15:33
    Photo ID: 7102480
    VIRIN: 220317-F-BD983-1333
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First responders react during base exercise [Image 15 of 15], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Training
    CBRNE Exercise
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

