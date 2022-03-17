First responders react during base exercise

Chris Butler, 81st Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management logistics specialist, tests a chemical substance during an Antiterrorism, Force Protection and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2022. The exercise tested the base's ability to respond to and recover from a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

