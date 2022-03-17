First responders react during base exercise

Gary Pierson, 81st Civil Engineering Squadron assistant fire chief, discusses the exercise scenario with U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Lambert, 81st Training Wing inspector general, and William Mays, 81st TRW inspections specialist, during an Antiterrorism, Force Protection and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2022. The exercise tested the base's ability to respond to and recover from a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

