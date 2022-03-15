An exercise at Naval Support Activity Crane on March 15, 2022, tested the installation's response to a dynamic situation, which involved calling in aerial evacuation support from local-area partners. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Jeff M. Nagan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 10:13 Photo ID: 7101813 VIRIN: 220315-N-DA087-011 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20.81 MB Location: CRANE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Support Activity Crane responses to violent protest drill [Image 11 of 11], by Jeff M. Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.