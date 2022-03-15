During an exercise at Naval Support Activity Crane on March 15, 2022, Police Officer John Locke keeps an eye on Shelby Eaton, a pretend protester, until she can be properly searched and escorted to safety. The drill tested NSA Crane's ability to respond to a dynamic situation. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Jeff M. Nagan)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7101811
|VIRIN:
|220315-N-DA087-007
|Resolution:
|6623x4420
|Size:
|17.08 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Support Activity Crane responses to violent protest drill [Image 11 of 11], by Jeff M. Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
