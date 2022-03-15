Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity Crane responses to violent protest drill [Image 9 of 11]

    Naval Support Activity Crane responses to violent protest drill

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Jeff M. Nagan 

    Naval Support Activity Crane

    During an exercise at Naval Support Activity Crane on March 15, 2022, Police Officer John Locke keeps an eye on Shelby Eaton, a pretend protester, until she can be properly searched and escorted to safety. The drill tested NSA Crane's ability to respond to a dynamic situation. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Jeff M. Nagan)

