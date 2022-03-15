During an exercise at Naval Support Activity Crane on March 15, 2022, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mario Roush (left) and Fire Captain Mike Malone decide what to do next. The two formed a unified incident command post during the drill to coordinate police and fire response. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Jeff M. Nagan)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7101810
|VIRIN:
|220315-N-DA087-010
|Resolution:
|5932x3959
|Size:
|15.02 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Support Activity Crane responses to violent protest drill [Image 11 of 11], by Jeff M. Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
