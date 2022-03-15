Naval Support Actiivty Crane Firefighter Paramedic Justin Disney (right) and Firefighter Emergency Medical Technician Mickael Harris (left) cart a mock victim to an ambulance during an installation exercise on March 15, 2022. Installation police, fire, paramedics, and explosive ordnance disposal participated in the exercise, which culminated in simulating an aerial evacuation with local-area partners. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Jeff M. Nagan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 10:13 Photo ID: 7101812 VIRIN: 220315-N-DA087-009 Resolution: 6730x4492 Size: 19.94 MB Location: CRANE, IN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Support Activity Crane responses to violent protest drill [Image 11 of 11], by Jeff M. Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.