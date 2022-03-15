Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity Crane responses to violent protest drill [Image 10 of 11]

    Naval Support Activity Crane responses to violent protest drill

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Jeff M. Nagan 

    Naval Support Activity Crane

    Naval Support Actiivty Crane Firefighter Paramedic Justin Disney (right) and Firefighter Emergency Medical Technician Mickael Harris (left) cart a mock victim to an ambulance during an installation exercise on March 15, 2022. Installation police, fire, paramedics, and explosive ordnance disposal participated in the exercise, which culminated in simulating an aerial evacuation with local-area partners. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Jeff M. Nagan)

