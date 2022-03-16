Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Medical Group and 96th Airlift Squadron prepare to transfer U.S. patients to a waiting medical bus after landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The crew of Total Force Airmen airlifted eight patients via a U.S. Air Force Reserve C-130H that is deployed to Ramstein AB from Minnesota to support tactical airlift missions including aeromedical evacuations. Aeromedical evacuation teams at Ramstein provide critical medical care to U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command forces operating throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 06:16 Photo ID: 7101479 VIRIN: 220316-F-FN350-0034 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 9.62 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.