    Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe [Image 3 of 4]

    Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Medical Group and 96th Airlift Squadron prepare to transfer U.S. patients to a waiting medical bus after landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The crew of Total Force Airmen airlifted eight patients via a U.S. Air Force Reserve C-130H that is deployed to Ramstein AB from Minnesota to support tactical airlift missions including aeromedical evacuations. Aeromedical evacuation teams at Ramstein provide critical medical care to U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command forces operating throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    medical
    response
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    86 MDG
    86 AES

