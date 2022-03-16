Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe

Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Medical Group and 96th Airlift Squadron put a U.S. patient on a medical bus after landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The aeromedical evacuation from Poland to Germany was a Total Force, joint, and multi-national effort, involving U.S. Air Force active duty Critical Care Air Transport Teams stationed at Ramstein AB and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen and aircraft deployed to Ramstein AB from Minnesota, U.S. Army personnel in Poland, and NATO forces operating in Eastern Europe. The 86th Airlift Wing supports several aeromedical evacuation capabilities including the 86th Medical Squadron’s Critical Care Air Transport Team, 86th AES, and the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight deployed to Ramstein, all of which are capable of providing urgent medical care on many types of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

