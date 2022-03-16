Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe [Image 1 of 4]

    Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Glanz, 96th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a medical bus at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 86th Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport Teams flew with deployed members of the 96th AS to Poland to transport eight U.S. patients, who were then taken to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center shortly after landing. The 86th Airlift Wing supports several aeromedical evacuation capabilities including the 86th Medical Squadron’s Critical Care Air Transport Team, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight deployed to Ramstein, all of which are capable of providing urgent medical care on many types of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 06:16
    Photo ID: 7101477
    VIRIN: 220316-F-FN350-0046
    Resolution: 4988x3325
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    response
    86 MDG
    86 AES
    6th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

