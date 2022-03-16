Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe [Image 2 of 4]

    Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Medical Group and 96th Airlift Squadron carry a U.S. patient to a medical bus after landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The active-duty and Reserve Airmen airlifted eight U.S. patients from Poland and transported them to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, for treatment. Last year, the 86th AW’s medical and aircrew teams conducted 144 aeromedical evacuation missions that transported and treated 205 patients. The teams recently flew on an Air Force Reserve C-130H Hercules deployed to Ramstein from the 934th Airlift Wing at Minnesota to transport eight patients from Poland to LRMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 06:16
    Photo ID: 7101478
    VIRIN: 220316-F-FN350-0086
    Resolution: 4659x3106
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    medical
    response
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    86 MDG
    86 AES

