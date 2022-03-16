Total Force Airmen conduct aeromedical evacuation in Europe

Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Medical Group and 96th Airlift Squadron carry a U.S. patient to a medical bus after landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 16, 2022. The active-duty and Reserve Airmen airlifted eight U.S. patients from Poland and transported them to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, for treatment. Last year, the 86th AW’s medical and aircrew teams conducted 144 aeromedical evacuation missions that transported and treated 205 patients. The teams recently flew on an Air Force Reserve C-130H Hercules deployed to Ramstein from the 934th Airlift Wing at Minnesota to transport eight patients from Poland to LRMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

