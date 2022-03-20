U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall points downrange while talking to a Soldier at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 20, 2022. The legislators visited troops currently deployed in Germany to assure our NATO allies and deter aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

