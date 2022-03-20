U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

Lt. Col. Scott Stephens, commander of the 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, briefs senators at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 20, 2022. The legislators visited troops currently deployed in Germany to assure our NATO allies and deter aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

