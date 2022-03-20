Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldier laughs while talking to Sen. Jerry Moran at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 20, 2022. The legislators visited troops currently deployed in Germany to assure our NATO allies and deter aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3ID
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

