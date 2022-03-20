U.S. Senators Visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

U.S. Sen. Angus King, left, talks with Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 20, 2022. The legislators visited troops currently deployed in Germany to assure our NATO allies and deter aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

Date Taken: 03.20.2022
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE