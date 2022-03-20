Family and friends of Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) gather to greet their loved ones at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, March 19, 2022. VMFA-112 returned home after a six-month deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations where they helped maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 23:45
|Photo ID:
|7101188
|VIRIN:
|220319-M-TE205-097
|Resolution:
|5727x3221
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home Cowboys [Image 26 of 26], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
