Welcome Home Cowboys

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Harris, an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), guides an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, March 19, 2022. VMFA-112 returned home after a six-month deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations where they helped maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)

Date Taken: 03.20.2022
Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US