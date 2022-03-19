Welcome Home Cowboys

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. John Simmons, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), greets his family at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, March 18, 2022. VMFA-112 returned home after a six-month deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations where they helped maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)

