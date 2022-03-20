Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Home Cowboys [Image 20 of 26]

    Welcome Home Cowboys

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Booker Thomas 

    Marine Aircraft Group 41

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Todd Peterson, executive officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), greets his family at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, March 19, 2022. VMFA-112 returned home after a six-month deployment in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations where they helped maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 23:45
    Photo ID: 7101187
    VIRIN: 220319-M-TE205-093
    Resolution: 4509x3006
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home Cowboys [Image 26 of 26], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    MAG-41
    4thMAW
    VMFA-112
    8THMCD

