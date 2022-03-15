U.S. Navy Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) during a command brief at CFAS March 15, 2022. Rupp toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 19:27
|Photo ID:
|7101043
|VIRIN:
|220315-N-HI376-1070
|Resolution:
|3944x2755
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
