U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS

U.S. Navy Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), greets U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) and his wife Charlotte Rupp after their arrival for a visit to CFAS March 15, 2022. Rupp toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

