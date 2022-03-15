U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS

U.S. Navy Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) during a visit to CFAS March 15, 2022. Rupp toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

