U.S. Navy Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) during a visit to CFAS March 15, 2022. Rupp toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 19:27
|Photo ID:
|7101042
|VIRIN:
|220315-N-HI376-1037
|Resolution:
|4877x3482
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
