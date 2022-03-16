U.S. Navy Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and his wife Jen Adams pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) and his wife Charlotte Rupp in front of CFAS Headquarters during a visit to CFAS March 16, 2022. Rupp toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7101045
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-HI376-1443
|Resolution:
|5135x3324
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
