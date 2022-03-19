The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications

The 855 and 856 Military Police Companies completed qualifications on multiple weapons systems at the ranges in Florence, Arizona March 19, 2022. Soldiers are taught how to use the M320 Grenade launcher before stepping onto the qualifying range.

Date Taken: 03.19.2022
Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US
by SSG Elizabeth Smith