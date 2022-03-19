The 855 and 856 Military Police Companies completed qualifications on multiple weapons systems at the ranges in Florence, Arizona March 19, 2022. Part of the process of qualifying is zeroing the weapon, Soldiers get an opportunity to shoot and be coached on their shot groups before going on to the qualifying range.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 12:34
|Photo ID:
|7100936
|VIRIN:
|220319-A-ZZ215-885
|Resolution:
|4502x6744
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
