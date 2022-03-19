The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications

The 855 and 856 Military Police Companies completed qualifications on multiple weapons systems at the ranges in Florence, Arizona March 19, 2022. Part of the process of qualifying is zeroing the weapon, Soldiers get an opportunity to shoot and be coached on their shot groups before going on to the qualifying range.

Date Taken: 03.19.2022
by SSG Elizabeth Smith