The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications

The 855 and 856 Military Police Companies completed qualifications on multiple weapons systems at the ranges in Florence, Arizona March 19, 2022. Soldiers gather on the zeroing range to check their shot groups to ensure accuracy on the qualifying range.

