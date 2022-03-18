The 855 and 856 Military Police Companies completed qualifications on multiple weapons systems at the ranges in Florence, Arizona March 19, 2022. Ssgt. Matthew Figley qualifies on the M26 shotgun.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 12:34
|Photo ID:
|7100933
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-ZZ215-715
|Resolution:
|5042x3972
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS
