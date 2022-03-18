Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications [Image 1 of 11]

    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Smith 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 855 and 856 Military Police Companies completed qualifications on multiple weapons systems at the ranges in Florence, Arizona March 19, 2022. Ssgt. Matthew Figley qualifies on the M26 shotgun.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 12:34
    Photo ID: 7100933
    VIRIN: 220318-A-ZZ215-715
    Resolution: 5042x3972
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications
    The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG
    856th MPs
    inspiring service
    foundations of service
    855 MPs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT