Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 12:34 Photo ID: 7100933 VIRIN: 220318-A-ZZ215-715 Resolution: 5042x3972 Size: 4.17 MB Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The 855 and 856th Military Police Companies complete weapons qualifications [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Elizabeth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.